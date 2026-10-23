FCC issues first bans under new chip-level rule — dashcam and video transmitter carried Huawei AI silicon with face tracking

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Huawei subsidiary's surveillance products get banned over AI chip in SoC.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in front of a microphone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The FCC recently imposed a new rule allowing it to ban devices based on the internal chips instead of basing bans on individual products or brands, thus closing the loophole of rebranded products with parts from Chinese manufacturers on US export restriction lists. Using this new rule, the FCC has banned two devices from being sold and marketed in the US for the first time: a dashboard camera and a wireless video transmitter. As reported by The Verge, these devices were banned due to the HiSilicon Smart Vision SoC (System on a Chip) they contain, which features built-in detection algorithms for faces. HiSilicon is a subsidiary of Huawei, and the firm and its subsidiaries are on the FCC’s Covered List of entities that pose a risk to US national security.

The Hi3516CV610 UHD Smart Vision is an SoC for surveillance and camera products. The SoC is meant to be used for things like vehicle dashcams and wireless CCTV systems; fully equipped with WiFi, Ethernet, video encoding chips, an Arm Cortex-A7, and an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI features. The NPU is what the FCC is concerned about, explaining that it is a device that contains logic-bearing “smart” components produced by entities on the Covered List.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Trake_17
    Yeah, logging people faces is strictly reserved for American surveillance! Get off my cloud.

    When your government officials are just as bad as the bad guys they would have you believe are stealing your lunch, what are you to conclude but that this is more to do with tariffs by another name and controlling money for the mob boss than about safety of any sort for ordinary people.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Isn't the FCC's power limited to banning only products that include some form of wireless transmission? If so, then strictly wired security cameras (which is most of them) could be exempt from their regulation.
    Reply
  • DS426
    bit_user said:
    Isn't the FCC's power limited to banning only products that include some form of wireless transmission? If so, then strictly wired security cameras (which is most of them) could be exempt from their regulation.
    Nope. The Communications Acts of 1934 tasks the FCC with protecting wireline (wired) and wireless interstate and international communications.
    Reply
  • DS426
    It should have always been a silicon-level ban, not brand names and models that can have numerous variations like revisions, adaptations for different geographic and regulatory markets, etc. Not to say that a specific brand, model, and SKU can't be pegged.
    Reply