Hacker awarded $50k bounty for reporting bug to Sony that allowed PS5 Linux exploit — move sparks backlash from jailbreaking community

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The security researcher who originally discovered the hypervisor bug held off reporting it to Sony, intending to disclose it only after the launch of GTA VI.

PlayStation 5 Pro
(Image credit: Sony)
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A hacker used an AI LLM to find a hypervisor bug that allowed security researchers to load Linux on PlayStation 5 consoles, subsequently reported it to Sony, and received a $50,000 bug bounty. IGN reports that the person who discovered the flaw, who goes by Jordy on X, shared the award on the social media platform, drawing significant ire. The biggest driver of the criticism, though, is that Jordy agreed to delay the report until after the launch of GTA VI, but moved forward anyway after someone else discovered the flaw, meaning it would be patched prior to the launch of the game, and possibly denying someone else the payday.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • -Fran-
    Well, at least now the world knows how much is honour worth for that person: $50.000.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • Makaveli
    lol he better use that 50k for security I see him getting hacked.

    Also good example of most people will sell out for cash.

    I'm not a PS5 owner just find this funny.
    Reply