Novel attack slashes computing power needed to crack textbook RSA cryptography — attacks within state-actor reach, could target Apple and Cloudflare privacy services

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Not very practical yet, but could serve as the basis for future improvements.

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Factoring attacks against the RSA algorithm were generally considered infeasible, but that may change at some point if the findings in a paper from UC San Diego (California) and Inria Nancy (France) prove correct after peer review. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Factoring attacks against the RSA algorithm were generally considered infeasible, but that may change dramatically if the findings in a paper from UC San Diego (California) and Inria Nancy (France) prove correct after peer review. The paper outlines a new attack that breaks RSA in record time. That's concerning because RSA-based encryption was in use for quite some time, and although it's been generally deprecated in favor of ECC and post-quantum algorithms, it's still employed today in a substantial portion of services.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.