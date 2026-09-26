ChatGPT-6 Astra cracks 85-year-old 1941 Enigma-coded message in two days — autonomous AI coded its own simulator to crack code that was unsolved since it was shared online back in 2005

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Before it started cracking, the LLM developed Python and C++ software for an Enigma simulator and Enigma Bombe.

A WWII Enigma machine
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A German Army Enigma transmission from 85 years ago, known as the MVUEH message, has been cracked by GTP-Astra in two days, reports the Crypto Cella. MVUEH was sent by the German Army to the SS-Totenkopf (Death’s Head) Division on July 10, 1941, at the height of the Nazi military power in WWII. This uncracked Enigma message was shared with enthusiasts online in 2005, but its secrets had remained concealed until now.

Crypto Cellar researchers highlight that what Astra managed to do in just two days “would take a human researcher weeks or even months.” Currently, the awestruck researchers are still picking through logs to determine how Astra managed this feat and how it did it so quickly.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.