AI enthusiast builds GPT-6 Astra-powered bot to take on Balatro's Gold Stake Black Deck — bot leverages Python for numerical tools, beats hardest difficulty repeatedly

News
By
Published

This bot took on the hardest combination in the game and lived to tell the tale.

Balatro logo showing multiple playing cards.
(Image credit: Playstack)

A Reddit user has shared details of a new bot that has beaten the devilishly difficult Gold Stake Black Deck in Balatro, a poker-like video game. The Redditor, who works in the AI industry, says that they have been testing the bot and "obtaining some crazy results" — and they've even shared a YouTube video highlighting how they went about creating the card shark of a bot.

In a post in the /balatro subreddit, user Atol8 (real name Jacopo Attolini) initially claimed the bot was the first of its kind to reliably beat Balatro. They subsequently admitted that "reliably might be a strong word," adding that the bot has "repeatedly beaten Balatro."

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.