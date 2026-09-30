Developer trains a small AI on a single RTX 3080 Ti gaming GPU to 'play' Pokémon Red — model discovered what each button does by predicting what happens next

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The model is small enough to train on a gaming PC's graphics card.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card on a reflective black surface
(Image credit: Nvidia)

A developer who goes by the name “stmonty” has trained a small AI model on a single RTX 3080 Ti to play Pokémon Red. The developer’s blog post, “Teaching a World Model to Play Pokémon,” details the journey of training a model working from a save to pick a starter. The model is what is known as a world model, built off of LeWorldModel research co-authored by famed AI scientist Yann LeCun. LeCun split from Meta last year to build world models with his AMI Labs, using the same approach.

This particular one was trained with only about 12.5 million parameters and written up on Sept. 20. On a discussion forum, stmonty called the project a way “to learn and have some fun,” and chose the model because it could be trained locally on a consumer-grade graphics card.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    Pokemon??

    Wake me up when it's trained to play Crysis, on the INSANE difficulty level. 😜
    Reply
  • thrus
    So they have permission from Nintendo to use their IP? They like to send legal after fan projects.
    Reply
  • Gerry Nieves
    Isn't this why ram prices gone up?
    Reply