Tech whiz's internet-accessible Synology NAS gets bit by ransomware attack from 18-month-old remote code execution flaw — security updates neglected in a series of catastrophic errors

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In their defense, Synology's misleading update policies didn't help.

Synology
(Image credit: Synology)
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Systems administrators are among the first to point out lax security policies in other companies' or people's setups. Sometimes, they are the ones who get bitten by not taking the same advice they will so readily dispense. Such is the tale of Reddit user NakamuraHwang, who had files on their Synology DS918+ NAS encrypted by a ransomware attack after making a series of unforced errors.

Hwang appears to be quite technically proficient and provided a detailed write-up of the situation. The key points, however, are that the unit in question (a) had its web interface exposed to the internet and (b) was roughly 18 months out-of-date with security patches. Just like the recent PHP snafu has adeptly shown, complacency is a far worse enemy than an army of AI bots.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.