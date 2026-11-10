Software engineer Rickrolls his Prusa 3D printer via remote code execution exploit — one week of testing with Claude Opus uncovers 23 Prusa Buddy firmware defects

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Prusa has patched all the vulnerabilities discovered ahead of a coordinated news release.

Rickrolling a 3D printer via RCE
(Image credit: Yannick Dixken's blog)
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Software engineer Yannick Dixken spent a week attacking his Prusa MK4S 3D printer in the name of science. At the end of the relatively short but intense period, he produced a video demonstrating the ability to Rickroll the printer via remote code execution (RCE). Dixken shared the video and findings – charting “roughly 23 individual defects” with Prusa and published his amusing but detailed Never gonna print you up! blog in coordination with the 3D printer maker. Yes, all the vulnerabilities are now patched in the Buddy firmware versions >7.0.0.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.