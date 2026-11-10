$10 programmer saves BIOS-locked Lenovo ThinkPads from the dump — exploit bypasses supervisor passwords to save 4th- to 8th-gen Intel models from e-waste

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More affordable ThinkPads for everyone.

ThinkPad under repair
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Rebooted by Hileeq has shared how others can get cheap Lenovo ThinkPads and save them from becoming e-waste by using a simple BIOS unlock hack that only requires a $10 programmer and another laptop or PC. The technique is niche, known mostly by technicians, but Hileeq is the first to give this bypass mass attention with an easy-to-follow YouTube tutorial.

BIOS Lock? A simple lifehack to score cheap ThinkPads from ebay
 from r/pcmasterrace
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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.