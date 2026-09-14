Meta Quest user vibe-codes 3D object throwing to 3D printer — ‘I've never felt more like Tony Stark’ says the software engineer

A software engineer and creative tinkerer has shown off a futuristic Meta Quest plus 3D printer workflow in a video shared on social media. Hank on X demonstrates modeling a 3D object on his computer, which he then picks up and throws to his 3D printing system across the room. “I've never felt more like Tony Stark,” joked the tech enthusiast.

I've never felt more like Tony Stark than I do now. Using my Meta Quest, I can just throw 3D models at my 3D printers to have them start printing it😂 pic.twitter.com/xNTe4KAVM2September 13, 2026

Let’s look more closely at the hardware in use before talking about the integration in play. The demonstration video clearly shows that Hank has a Bambu Lab P2S 3D printer with an AMS 2 multi-material system on top. We reviewed the Bambu Lab P2S with AMS2 last October, and gave it a pretty glowing 4.5/5 review score thanks to lots of features and factors in its favor. Hank has integrated this 3D printer with his Meta Quest 3 headset. We last reviewed one of these HMDs back in December 2024 when we tested the Quest 3S, and it was also a 4.5/5 star winner.

So, these two great pieces of hardware don’t usually work together, but that didn’t deter Hank. Not much anyway. Later in the tweet thread, Hank reveals that “The Bambu Lab printers have an API that you can use to control them locally! [So I] Spun up a quick web server on my PC that glued everything together! (Android app -> PC -> 3D printer).”

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Of course, other Bambu Lab 3D printer users with Meta Quest headsets were interested in following in Hank’s footsteps. The software engineer said that the integration was finessed with the help of OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra model (so, yes, it’s vibe coded), but wasn’t available on GitHub as yet. However, our 3D printing-in-VR hero indicated that they would be happy to share the code online if there was enough interest (and after a bit of code polishing).

We've entered the golden era of gaming. I had GPT-6 Astra reverse engineer Super Smash Bros Melee to work on my Meta Quest 3 with VR controls. I'll post my first real battle in the replies https://t.co/vDHsPTPOmM pic.twitter.com/abJvxHU5KfSeptember 9, 2026

Hank’s tweets are full of interesting projects mixing VR and vibe coding. In another noteworthy post (embedded above), he shows he used Astra to get the recently released Super Smash Bros Melee decompilation to work on the Meta Quest 3 with VR controls.

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