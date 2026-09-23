China puts AI compute into orbit with Supercomputing-1 satellite — onboard processing aims to cut Earth-observation data processing from hours to minutes

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But it's a far cry from an orbital data center.

satellite beams down sunlight from space
(Image credit: Meta)

China has launched nine satellites — including its first integrated “rocket and satellite” AI computing project — as part of its push to put AI computing in orbit. According to a Digitimes report, the Kinetica 1 Y18 rocket, operated by Chinese commercial launch provider CAS Space, lifted off on September 20, carrying the nine satellites to their planned orbits.

The payload of greatest interest is the “Supercomputing-1” satellite, developed by Chinese AI computing infrastructure company S-AIDC. Also known as the S-AIDC-1, the satellite is designed to capture and process Earth-observation data in orbit instead of sending data back to terrestrial data centers. Keeping the processing local is meant to cut cross-regional data processing times from hours to minutes. The satellite features both a high-res optical payload and the image-processing AI computer.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.