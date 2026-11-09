Security researcher had to jailbreak their car just to update the clock — missing TomTom SD card locked settings menu, custom Linux exploit deployed to adjust daylight saving time

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By reverse engineering the 2014 Renault Latitude’s firmware and exploiting some vulnerabilities, the researcher fixed their daylight savings time mismatch issue.

Renault&#039;s in-car infotainment system from 2014
(Image credit: Renault, Tom Tom)
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A security researcher has revealed how they were forced to update the time on their car infotainment system using reverse engineering techniques. Of course, invasive tech surgery shouldn’t be needed for this kind of basic routine daylight saving time tweaking task. However, Rasmus Moorats’ 2014 Renault Latitude wouldn’t allow him to adjust the time because the original navigation map SD card was missing.

Moorats had been warned. When he bought the used car, the previous owner noted that the SD card would be required to change the time on the in-car display. “I didn't really find that believable,” recalls the security researcher. They seem to have believed it was a skill issue of the prior owner and, because the maps it contained were chronically out of date, they decided to confidently decide they didn’t need the SD card...

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.