xAI's new gas turbine facility gets halfway to Elon Musk's 1-gigawatt 'AI factory' goal

xAI is moving faster than anyone expected on its power strategy . According to a new report from SemiAnalysis , Elon Musk’s AI startup already has 460MW of natural gas generation either installed or under construction, split between its Memphis campus and a new site across the border in Southaven, Mississippi.

The numbers check out against state filings and local reporting. Shelby County granted xAI a permit in July for 15 stationary gas turbines at its Paul R. Lowry Road facility in Memphis after months of wrangling with environmental groups, which alleged that dozens of turbines had been running without proper approval. In Mississippi, regulators issued a 12-month authorization to operate gas turbines at 2875 Stanton Road, a property xAI acquired from Duke Energy this summer, while the company builds out a permanent plant.

Equipment lists emerging from legal disclosures align with SemiAnalysis’s reporting of 12 SMT-130 turbines, rated at roughly 16MW apiece, on the Memphis side, and seven Titan 350 units in Southaven, each capable of more than 35MW. Together, that brings xAI’s on-site capacity close to half a gigawatt, or roughly the output of a midsize utility plant, stood up in less than a year.

xAI now has 460 MW of natural gas turbines installed and either operating or under construction. This includes 12 SMT-130 turbines at Colossus-1 and 7 Titan-350 turbines in Mississippi, located right across from Colossus-2. @elonmusk and @BrentM_SpaceX chose Mississippi due to… pic.twitter.com/dCTYjfK7oQSeptember 17, 2025

A single Nvidia GB200 NVL72 rack is modeled at around 120-1302kW. Even after factoring in cooling and overhead, 460MW of generation translates to headroom for nearly 3,000 NVL72 racks, which is more than 200,000 GPUs in total. If xAI succeeds in doubling that to a full gigawatt, it would dwarf most hyperscale campuses in terms of concentrated GPU capacity.

xAI’s choice of turbine suggests a sense of urgency behind the project. Solar’s SMT-130 and Titan 350 packages are containerized modules designed for rapid deployment, essentially acting as bridge power while xAI transitions to the larger Southaven site. That speed helps sidestep the years-long queue for new grid interconnects, but also explains the geographic shuffle — Tennessee pushback slowed the Memphis approvals, so xAI pivoted to Mississippi, where regulators moved faster.

Compared with Microsoft and Amazon, which are experimenting with 100-200MW on-site projects, xAI’s goal of leaping straight to a gigawatt sets its power strategy apart from anything else. None of this means xAI is home free. The Memphis permit is already under appeal, and the Southaven authorization is temporary. Critics argue the company is prioritizing speed over compliance, which is a familiar criticism for Musk’s ventures.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News , or add us as a preferred source , to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!