Exclusive: Testing Intel's Unreleased Core i9-9900KS

Core i9-9900KS Project Cars 2 and World of Tanks
|Memory
|Chart Entry
|DDR4-2666
|Core i9-9900KS CL, i9-9900K, 9900K @ 5.0 DDR4-2666, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 9 3900X
|DDR4-3600
|Core i9-990KS @ 5.2, Core i9-9900K @ 5.0, Ryzen 9 3900X PBO, Ryzen 7 3700X PBO
Project Cars 2
Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect this title's frame rates. Intel's per-core performance advantage pays big dividends in this title and the -9900KS takes a commanding lead over the Ryzen competition. After tuning, it also affords a pretty impressive bump over the overclocked -9900K, too.
World of Tanks enCore
The results in this title follow the general trend we've seen in the other game titles, with the KS cementing itself as the leader in a broad range of game titles.
I still find it funny that AMD's 12 core CPU consumes less power than Intel's 8-core. My how the times have changed...
Considering the clock speed difference and that while its not quite 7nm it is still a smaller node than Intels 14nm its not surprising at all. If anything its to be expected. If Intel was using less power with a massive clock speed advantage on a larger process then something would be wrong.
is it possible to have Paul also test these new chips with mitigation on how they affect PCIe SSD performance?