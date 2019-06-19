Microsoft Adopts Machine Learning to Push Latest Version of Windows to Users

Microsoft is now using machine learning to automatically roll out Windows 10 version 1903 to users running version 1803. Microsoft’s @WindowsUpdate Twitter account made the announcement yesterday afternoon.

The announcement, in Windows 10 documentation for release information, states that the company is “beginning to build and train the machine learning (ML) based roll out process to update devices running the April 2018 Update, and earlier versions of Windows 10, to ensure we can continue to service these devices and provide the latest updates, security updates and improvements.”

Windows 10 version 1803 was released in April of 2018 and is set to reach its end of its service in on November 12, 2019. Last month, Microsoft stated that it would begin to automatically roll out Windows 10, version 1903 to eligible PCs at some point in June.

Version 1903 is currently available to all users who manually select "check for updates" in Windows Update. Some computers have not yet been offered the update due to compatibility issues, and that seems to be what Microsoft is trying to combat with machine learning; it can ensure proper computers are offered the update without opting in.

Key features in Windows 10 1903 include a new light theme, Cortana separated from Search and Windows sandboxing.