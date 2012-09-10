Boost Your iPhone Speaker With the Eco-Amp

Passive amplifying of smartphones seems to be pretty popular nowadays, with devices such as the iBamboo speaker dock and DIY methods such as placing your iPhone in a bowl. This particular passive amplifier by Eco Made, is quite interesting, seeing as how it is made completely out of recyclable paper. Dubbed the Eco-Amp, this passive amp is die-cut from 100% consumer chipboard.
Like an origami kit, the Eco-Amp comes as a flat piece of paper that you get to transform into a neat little sound booster for your iPhone speaker. Seeing as how the amp is pretty much just a piece of paper that you have to build yourself, the $8 price tag may seem a little bit steep. Regardless, the Eco-Amp is a neat little concept that is perfect if you are looking for a convenient, easy-to-setup boost in sound.
EDIT: Oh it was the plastic passive amplifier for the ipad, a bit different than this cardboard one
http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nonlinear/amplifiear-better-sound-for-the-new-ipad-and-ipad
that said, get a blue tooth speaker,
get a speaker base station,
the speakers in the ipad and iopt touch (iphone may be better) are such poor quality, i'm surprised they don't bundle a external speaker from the getgo.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7smV4zyCLME