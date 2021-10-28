Trending

HP Throttles Up With Omen 27c 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

HP throws a curveball with the Omen 27c.

Hewlett-Packard today unleashed a new arrival for its Omen gaming product family, and it’s quite a compelling addition for enthusiasts looking for one of the best gaming monitors. The new Omen 27c is HP’s latest effort to provide an immersive visual experience while delivering fast refresh rates (with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility) and an optimal balance between screen size and gaming resolution.

The Omen 27c, as its name implies, measures 27 inches diagonally and features a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. Gamers will find themselves staring at a VA panel with a 1000R curvature that bends reality as you pick off competitors in your periphery.

Panel Type / BacklightVA / LED
Screen Size / Aspect Ratio27 inches / 16:9
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate2560 x 1440 @ 240 Hz (DisplayPort)
Color99% DCI-P3
Response Time (GTG)1ms with overdrive
Brightness450 nits
Contrast3,000:1
PortsHDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C for hub, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps downstream, 3.5 mm headphone jack

HP indicates that the Omen 27c can achieve a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz at 2560 x 1440 over a DisplayPort 1.4 connection with a 1 ms GTG response time (with overdrive). If you opt to hook the monitor up using an HDMI 2.0 cable, you’re limited to a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. The static contrast ratio is listed at 3,000:1, which boosts to 9,000:1 in HDR mode (using DisplayPort). Likewise, the Omen 27c is DisplayHDR 400 certified, with the standard brightness rated at 400 nits or 440 nits with HDR enabled (450 nit peak). HP also claims that the Omen 27c covers over 99% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The Omen 27c shares a similar design language with the [non-curved] Omen 27i, including its diamond-shaped base and hub on the back of the display that houses quick access to the bevy of external ports. You’ll also find a 5-way joystick for the OSD and the power button on the back of the Omen 27c.

The Omen 27c has a height-adjustable range of up to 130mm, while tilt ranges from -5 degrees to 20 degrees. The monitor also features a 3-sided “micro-edge” design, which will come in handy for a wraparound three-way monitor setup HP advertises in its promo shots.

The Omen 27c supports the Omen Gaming Hub, bringing features like dynamic crosshairs (which feature up to 248 customizations for color and shape) and Shadow Vision. Shadow Vision allows you to identify crucial details in darker areas of on-screen gaming content more easily (which could give you a much-needed edge over your online opponents). And speaking of the Omen Gaming Hub, Phillips Hue Bridge support has been added so that you can sync the RGB lighting on the Omen 27c with your Hue accessories for a unified viewing experience.

The Omen 27c is priced at $529.99 and is available today direct from HP.

Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.
  • missingxtension
    Finding a good monitor has become such a chore, curved is out of the question for me, and then with a vesa mount. They should make them adjustable if they are going to be curved.
    Reply