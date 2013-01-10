HiSense Announces Quad-Core Android Smartphone: U958

Chinese tablet and smartphone manufacturer HiSense has announced a quad-core Android-powered smartphone, the U958.

Running on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, it's powered by a 1.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon S4 Play processor, otherwise known as the MSM85550. It also sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA display with a 854 x 480 resolution.

As well as 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, it features a 5-megapixel camera and a 1700 mAh battery. The U958, which is 9.5mm thick, supports dual-SIM compatibility.

The phone itself is a budget smartphone targeted at emerging markets. Elsewhere, HiSense, which has predominately been showcasing new televisions at CES 2013, has the U1 smartphone in its lineup, a WCDMA device that runs on Android 2.3.