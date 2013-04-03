The Motorola X Android Phone Waterproof Feature Leaked

Thanks to an anonymous tipster through GMSArena, potential details about a new Motorola phone have come to light. The phone, allegedly called the Motorola X, has almost all the features expected from a next generation phone, plus one: IP57 Certification, i.e. Waterproofing.
The Phone supposedly wields a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 SoC with a 4.7 inch display packed with a 1280 x 768 pixel array. The battery is rumored to be a huge 4000 mAh, which will surely provide ample charge to play with the phone while browsing in the bath tub. The OS will naturally be Android, as Google owns Motorola, with suggestions pointing to a barely customized Jelly Bean 4.2.
However, this is not the phone you want to take with you for scuba diving pictures. The IP57 certification only allows for water resistance up to a meter in depth, with a maximum duration of 30 minutes. The certification also means that the phone will have Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection.
The waterproofing does come at the cost of minimal expansion slots, notably the lack of expandable storage in the form of a microSD card. The rumors comes from a person who is apparently close to the development team of the Motorola X. The phone will hopefully launch during Google's I/O conference on the 15th May.
imagine it used that technology that could produce sounds through glass? no speaker or microphone grills either... it could be an almost completely sealed phone!
Ironic title?
I'm taking all of this with a grain of salt.
I applaud your skepticism, as it seems you're the only one doubting these specs.
First of all, that 720p screen sounds sketchy. First of all, in a flagship, this should be happening. But then again, this might be more on the affordable side while offering good performance.
But what bothers me is that a 720p screen PLUS Snapdragon 800 sounds really unlikely. When the other phones that are rumored to have it are at least Galaxy Note-sized, (and we don't need to mention tablets, as they are the target products for the 800) this phone doesn't sound like it needs a Snapdragon 800 (Krait 400 + Adreno 330).
Now, I'm only thinking from an OEM perspective, because we all know Motorola, Samsung and HTC all desperately need to step up their GPU game (I mean COME ON, Adreno 320 vs SGX543MP3 and SGX554MP4 isn't even close). So it would be nice to put that Adreno 330 into the X phone.