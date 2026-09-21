Hands-on with Googlebooks — Five models, the new Googlebook OS, and a Mac-style experience for Android users at premium prices

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Acer, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and HP all have hardware at launch

Googlebooks
(Image credit: Google)

After a brief tease back in May, Google is detailing its lineup of Googlebooks, its new line of laptops designed to serve as premium systems that work best with Android phones and deliver unique abilities through Gemini.

At an event ahead of the launch, Sameer Samat, Google's president of the Android ecosystem, said that the device's new OS would pull from the best aspects of ChromeOS and Android to design a modern

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kealii123
    Big fat meh
    Reply
  • DS426
    Intel has the cheapest option and not Qualcomm? No AMD option?

    If I'm running essentially Android, might as well be running on ARM.

    I'll pass.
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    Those prices are way too high for Android devices. This looks like another attempt at making netbooks without understanding what the appeal of netbooks was. I also don't trust Google's 10-years of support claim.
    Reply
  • habermas
    I'm with the other commenters. I don't see a single reason why I would want to pay exorbitant prices simply to be locked into Google's repressive ecosystem and have my every move and transaction tracked and logged with Google for commercial and AI exploitation as well.

    Nice resolution on the panels, though. If only I could install Linux on them.
    Reply
  • 2005eevt
    It’s a 2-3 year bet, in my opinion. Maybe with a proper Android desktop, more developers will sign up to port apps over. I know that Google is pitching Gemini, etc. here but they have to be looking ahead to giving Chromebooks a major facelift and finally embracing desktop applications in a real way.
    Reply