Tyan Showcasing its GPU Platforms at GTC 2013

Tyan is presenting a wide range of products during this year's GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California. Products range from barebones 4U form factor systems with support for up to 8 GPUs, to a selection of motherboards with support for Intel's Xeon E5-2600 series processors.

Starting off the company's portfolio are the Tyan TA77-B7061, FT48-B7055 and FT77-B7059, three barebones GPU platforms that offer "maximum performance" and "flexible and scalable performance" to users deploying GPU cluster solutions.

Name TA77-B7061 FT48-B7055 FT77-B7059 CPU Support Up to 2 Intel Xeon E5-2600 Series Up to 2 Intel Xeon E5-2600 Series Up to 2 Intel Xeon E5-2600 Series GPU Support Up to 4 Nvidia Tesla K Series Up to 4 Nvidia Tesla K Series Up to 8 Nvidia Tesla K Series Form Factor 2U 4U 4U

All three of Tyan's GPU platforms have passed the validation test for compatibility with Nvidia's Tesla K Series GPU accelerators and will be widely available as a "bundled product portfolio" in Q2 2013.

In order to meet the demands of "technical computing, GPU and HPC fields," TYAN will also be displaying its S7055 and S7056 motherboards, both of which have support for Intel Xeon E5-2600 Series Processors and two (S7056) and four (S7055) GPUs, respectively.