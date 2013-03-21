Trending

Tyan Showcasing its GPU Platforms at GTC 2013

By

Server platform manufacturer Tyan is presenting its "cutting-edge GPU supporting platform" during GTC 2013.

Tyan is presenting a wide range of products during this year's GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California. Products range from barebones 4U form factor systems with support for up to 8 GPUs, to a selection of motherboards with support for Intel's Xeon E5-2600 series processors.

Starting off the company's portfolio are the Tyan TA77-B7061, FT48-B7055 and FT77-B7059, three barebones GPU platforms that offer "maximum performance" and "flexible and scalable performance" to users deploying GPU cluster solutions.

NameTA77-B7061FT48-B7055FT77-B7059
CPU SupportUp to 2 Intel Xeon E5-2600 SeriesUp to 2 Intel Xeon E5-2600 SeriesUp to 2 Intel Xeon E5-2600 Series
GPU SupportUp to 4 Nvidia Tesla K SeriesUp to 4 Nvidia Tesla K SeriesUp to 8 Nvidia Tesla K Series
Form Factor2U4U4U

All three of Tyan's GPU platforms have passed the validation test for compatibility with Nvidia's Tesla K Series GPU accelerators and will be widely available as a "bundled product portfolio" in Q2 2013.

In order to meet the demands of "technical computing, GPU and HPC fields," TYAN will also be displaying its S7055 and S7056 motherboards, both of which have support for Intel Xeon E5-2600 Series Processors and two (S7056) and four (S7055) GPUs, respectively.

