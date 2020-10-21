Intel Xe Max Graphics Come to Acer Swift 3X in December

Acer today announced its first laptop with Intel’s discrete graphics. The Acer Swift 3X will come with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, as well as Intel Iris Xe Max discrete graphics. It will launch in December starting at $899.99.

Acer didn’t say much about the Iris Xe Max, but we suspect that it is the official name for DG1, an internal name for Intel’s first discrete graphics GPU. The name has been spotted in official Intel marketing , and leaks showed performance information and named the Swift 3X earlier this month.

CPU Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Max discrete graphics RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4X Storage Up to 1TB SSD Display 14-inch, FHD IPS Battery Life Up to 17.5 hours WIreless Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Dimensions 12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches / 322.8 x 212.2 x 18mm

The laptop will come with either an Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7, so no new chips will debut alongside the Xe Max. Acer’s Swift 3X will have up to 16GB of onboard LPDDR4X RAM. Storage options include a 512GB hybrid SSD with Intel Optane memory and QLC storage, or 256GB, 512GB or 1TB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSDs.

(Image credit: Acer)

The Swift 3X will have a 14-inch, IPS display with 1080p resolution, an 84% screen-to-body ratio and offer a variety of ports, including USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 4. Acer claims that the laptop weighs 3 pounds (1.4 kg) and will last for up to 17.5 hours on a charge.