Acer Swift X Alder Lake Laptops Rock Intel Arc, RTX 3050 Ti

Despite the lack of a meaningful in-person showing from industry heavy-hitters , CES 2022 is shaping up to be quite the event, filled with exciting and fresh hardware. Acer is among the companies embracing new hardware from Intel and NVIDIA, including new additions to its Swift X family of consumer laptops.

Acer is delivering two variants of its Swift X (SFX14-51G and SFX16-52G), which come with 14- and 16-inch displays, respectively. Both displays feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, with the smaller one coming in at 2240 x 1400, while the larger bumps the resolution to 2560 x 1600. In addition, the displays feature up to a 92.22 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, and can hit peak brightness of 400 nits.

(Image credit: Acer)

More importantly, both displays pair with one of two new GPUs. The SFX14-51G comes with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti , which is the company's latest entry-level mobile Ampere offering. And while Ampere is a known quantity to gamers in the laptop sector, the SFX16-52G boasts Intel's all-new discrete Arc GPU . Sadly, Acer didn't provide any guidance on core counts or memory configurations for the Arc GPU in the SFX16-52G.

(Image credit: Acer)

Intel's latest 12th generation Alder Lake-based mobile processors power these new systems. Acer says that the systems are configurable with up to 12 cores (four Performance, eight Efficiency). In addition, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory can be configured along with up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. Acer also delivers an assortment of ports for your accessories, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 (Type-A) ports and HDMI 2.0. You'll also find Wi-Fi 6E support on the wireless side and a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication via Windows Hello in Windows 11.

According to Acer, the smaller SFX14-51G weighs in at just over 3 pounds while cramming all its hardware into a 0.7-inch-thick aluminum chassis. Also note that both laptops are Intel Evo-certified, which means that they meet strict requirements from Intel for battery life and overall system responsiveness.

Unfortunately, unlike Acer's earlier CES 2022 announcements, the company hasn't revealed pricing or availability for the new Swift X laptops. We've reached out to the company for U.S.- and Europe-specific pricing and will update this article when finalized information becomes available.