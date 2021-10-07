Addlink Launches Cheap SSDs for PlayStation 5

Over the past few weeks, numerous SSD makers have introduced M.2 drives that are either specifically designed for Sony's PlayStation 5 or are compatible with the PS5. Most of these SSDs are high-end drives providing extreme performance at a high price. However, Addlink decided to offer something more reasonably priced, so inexpensive AddGame A90 and A92 SSDs now follow hot on the heels of the high-end AddGame A95.

All the drives come in an M.2-2280 form-factor, use a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, and are equipped with an aluminum heat spreader to ensure consistent performance under loads.

Addlink's AddGame A90 lineup includes 1TB and 2TB models based on 3D TLC flash and feature up to 5600 MB/s of sequential read speed when used with Sony's PlayStation 5. The drives are slower when tested with PCs, but this isn't a significant drawback since they're meant for a particular game console. Furthermore, even when used with PCs, they could still join the ranks of the Best SSDs available today. The manufacturer positions its AddGame A90 series as offering the right balance between capacity, performance, endurance, and price.

The AddGame A92 family includes 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB SSDs, but these drives are based on 3D QLC flash. The A92 SSDs are still rated for up to 5600 MB/s of sequential read speed when used with PS5, though we're not sure how high the performance of these drives will be when they are filled with data. Furthermore, random reads will be lower with 3D QLC flash than with 3D TLC flash. Meanwhile, even when used with PCs, the A92 SSDs are pretty fast. However, it's worth pointing out that the supplier does not disclose endurance ratings for its PS5 SSDs.

Addlink says that the A92 lineup is primarily aimed at customers on a budget and those who want to store many games locally and do not want to invest in its high-end AddGame A95 4TB product.

(Image credit: Addlink)

Addlink doesn't say which controllers it uses for its A95, A92 and A90 drives or the flash memory manufacturers, possibly leaving some flexibility with the bill of materials (BOM).

Addlink hasn't announced pricing for its AddGame A-series SSDs for PlayStation 5 and gaming PCs, but, naturally, the A95 will be expensive, and the A90 will be cheaper, whereas the A92 will be the cheapest since they are based on 3D QLC flash. The SSDs are expected to be available shortly from Addlink's retail partners and the company's store at Amazon.