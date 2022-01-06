Alienware's Gaming Monitor Touts Industry-First Quantum Dot OLED Panel

Alienware has merged two of the most sought-after monitor technologies to conjure up "the world's first Quantum Dot OLED gaming monitor." The new Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DW) doesn't just boast fantastic vibrancy and contrast. Due to its underlying screen technology, it is also a great gaming performer with its "industry-first" 0.1ms gray-to-gray response times, 175Hz (native) refresh rate, and Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification.

The key tech specs for the AW3423DW mostly emanate from its Samsung-made QD-OLED panel. This 1800R curved display has 3440 x 1440 pixels, offering a 21:9 aspect ratio, and should offer immersive gaming, enhanced by its vibrant QD colors and inky OLED blacks.

Alienware AW3423DW key specs

Panel tech

Quantum Dot enhanced OLED

Display size

34 inches, with 1800R curve

Resolution

3440 x 1400 pixels, for 21:9 aspect ratio

Refresh rate

Max 175Hz (DisplayPort), or 100Hz (HDMI), with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate

Response time

0.1ms gray to gray response time

Color

99.3% DCI-P3, 149% sRGB, VESADisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification

Brightness

250 nits (typical), 1000 nits (peak)

Ports

2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 3x USB 3.2, audio line-out, headphone

Stand

Adjustments for height, tilt, and swivel, VESA mount option, cablemanagement

Special features

AlienFX lighting, TUV-certified ComfortView Plus, gaming and creatormodes

Dimensions

32.1 x 14.3 x 5.4 inches

Price / release

Price TBA, released on March 29, three year warranty

Color performance-specific specs from Alienware highlight the display's 99.3% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 149% coverage of the sRGB color space. Additionally, the display is factory calibrated for Delta-E <2. The AW3433DW has VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, with excellent black reproduction (0.0005 nits) thanks to the OLED tech and the 1000 nits peak brightness.

This isn't just a gaming monitor that ignores other uses, either; Alienware has included a Creator Mode for content makers and game developers to switch between DCI-P3 (native) and sRGB color spaces and gamma levels.

Some of the specs most carefully checked by gamers are those detailing response times and refresh rates. For example, Alienware's AW3423DW is a G-Sync Ultimate monitor that claims to offer the world's first 0.1ms G2G response time for a QD-OLED panel. Additionally, this WQHD display has a max refresh rate of 175Hz.

Above we have outlined the key specifications, but there are plenty of supporting features to warm you to this new gaming-focused display. Some will love the physical look of this monitor, based on Alienware Legend 2.0 design language. In addition to being somewhat futuristic looking, the stand offers adjustments for height, tilt, and swivel – or you can opt to VESA mount the display. Customizable AlienFX lighting is also available to add frills beyond the screen.

Rounding off the Alienware AW3423DW appeal, it is worth pointing out that this monitor features TUV-certified ComfortView Plus, ports-a-plenty, a USB hub, an OSD 5-axis joystick, audio I/O, and a reassuring three-year warranty that covers OLED burn-in issues.

We don't have confirmed pricing at this time. Alienware will let us know more about this part of the deal a little ahead of or on the release date, currently scheduled for March 29.

