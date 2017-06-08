Alphacool Unleashed New Eisbaer AIO Cooler At Computex

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

During our visit to the Alphacool booth at Computex, we noticed the company was showing off an updated version of the Alphacool Eisbaer liquid cooler.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Alphacool's Eisbaer line of AIO coolers, these all-in-one modular coolers are equipped with a quick connect fitting that allows you to add GPU coolers, radiators, and reservoirs with standard G1/4 type fittings to your cooling loop. The company sells matching quick connect fittings separately.

The Eisbaer features a solid copper radiator available in sizes ranging from 120mm all the way up to 420mm. The company said the ceramic ultra low noise pump has been redesigned for improved performance, though no details beyond that were given.

The Alphacool Eisbaer waterblock/pump assembly also contains a window that allows you to keep an eye on coolant levels and a fitting on the top that allows you to refill your system. The pump can be operated at both 12v and 7v when plugged into the motherboard header. The hoses feature anti-kink springs that, as the name implies, helps prevent the tubing from kinking. Alphacool includes its Eiswind fans in 120 and 140mm sizes, depending on the size of the Eisbaer radiator. The PWM fans can be regulated between 550-1700rpm.

Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.