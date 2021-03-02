Trending

AMD Announces Global Retail Availability of Threadripper Pro

By

Whip out your wallets

Threadripper Pro Retail Packaging
(Image credit: Newegg)

AMD announced today that the Threadripper Pro desktop processors, which top out with 64 cores and 128 threads with the Threadripper Pro 3995WX, are now available for purchase worldwide. These chips were previously exclusively available in Lenovo's ThinkStation P620 workstation that we recently reviewed, but the chips and the accompanying WRX80 motherboards are now available at retailers. Other third-party workstation vendors, like Velocity Micro and Boxx, have also now listed their new pre-built workstations with the chips, too. 

The Threadripper Pro chips had already popped up at a few retailers in January, and AMD had previously shared the official pricing for the Threadripper Pro lineup, which you can see in the table below. 

Surprisingly, Newegg has listed the 64C/128T Threadripper Pro 3995WX, 32C/64T 3975WX, and 16C/32T 3955WX at the suggested retail pricing, though that might not last long due to the ongoing chip shortages.

MSRP/RCPCores / ThreadsBase / Boost (GHz)L3 Cache (MB)PCIeDRAMTDP
Threadripper Pro 3995WX$5,48964 / 1282.7 / 4.2256128 Gen 4Eight-Channel DDR4-3200280W
Threadripper 3990X$3,99064 / 1282.9 / 4.325688 Gen 4 (72 Usable)Quad DDR4-3200280W
EPYC 7442$6,95064 / 1282.25 / 3.4256128 Gen 4Eight-Channel DDR4-3200225W
Threadripper Pro 3975WX$2,74932 / 643.5 / 4.2128128 Gen 4Eight-Channel DDR4-3200280W
Threadripper 3970X$199932 / 643.7 / 4.5*12888 Gen 4 (72 Usable)Quad DDR4-3200280W
Threadripper 3960X$1,39924 / 483.8 / 4.5*12888 Gen 4 (72 Usable)Quad DDR4-3200280W
Threadripper Pro 3955WX$1,14916 / 323.9 / 4.364128 Gen 4Eight-Channel DDR4-3200280W
Ryzen 9 5950X$79916 / 323.9 / 4.96420Dual DDR4-3200105W

AMD's Threadripper Pro processors represent the ultimate in threaded workstation horsepower, easily beating the standard consumer-geared Threadripper chips in workloads that prize memory throughput. 

The Threadripper Pro chips rock up to 64 cores, 128 threads, and support up to 2TB of memory spread out among eight memory channels, not to mention 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 connectivity. That is a big upgrade over the four memory channels and 72 lanes of PCIe 4.0 connectivity on the standard consumer-geared Threadripper chips, like the Threadripper 3990X that currently sits atop our multi-threaded CPU Benchmark hierarchy.  

You’ll need a WRX80 motherboard to unlock the best of Threadripper Pro, but never fear, ASUS has listed the Pro WS Sage SE on B&H photo for $999. This motherboard brings the utmost in PCIe and memory connectivity to bear — it comes with seven PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and eight memory slots. The board also comes with a 16-phase power delivery substem, supports RDIMMs, and has a BMC chip for remote management.

Gigabyte also has its WRX80-SU8 waiting in the wings, but it hasn't been listed for sale yet. This massive board also has seven PCIe slots, BMC features, two 10 GbE ports, two GbE ports, and a 7.1-channel audio system. Finally, Supermicro also has its M12SWA-TF on offer, though pricing hasn't been announced for this board yet, either. 

If you want to see how these chips compare to standard Threadripper chips in a ton of benchmarks, including gaming, head to our recent Threadripper Pro 3995WX review.       

Topics
CPUs
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • coxbw 02 March 2021 19:43
    more food for the Bots, wonder how long before they sell out? 10 mins?
    Reply
  • watzupken 03 March 2021 03:57
    Availability or non availability? Getting confused with AMD's statement nowadays. They always say that so and so product is now available, but only on paper or word of mouth. Reality = no stock.
    Reply
  • simonharris314 03 March 2021 13:44
    Still available here...
    https://www.scan.co.uk/shop/computer-hardware/cpu-amd-desktop/amd-ryzen-threadripper-pro-socket-wrx8-processors
    and that is a whole 24hr of availability so far.

    They also have a motherboard for you to plug it into.....
    https://www.scan.co.uk/shop/computer-hardware/motherboards-amd/amd-wrx80-socket-wrx8-motherboards
    Reply
  • spongiemaster 03 March 2021 15:32
    simonharris314 said:
    Still available here...
    https://www.scan.co.uk/shop/computer-hardware/cpu-amd-desktop/amd-ryzen-threadripper-pro-socket-wrx8-processors
    and that is a whole 24hr of availability so far.

    They also have a motherboard for you to plug it into.....
    https://www.scan.co.uk/shop/computer-hardware/motherboards-amd/amd-wrx80-socket-wrx8-motherboards
    The demand for $1000+ cpu's even in the enthusiast community is practically nill. No one is buying the 2 higher models even at msrp for home use. No demand from miners either means these will not be on scalpers' radars.
    Reply
  • GoyimCrusader 03 March 2021 15:40
    yeah the threadripper pro is still at msrp on newegg. looks like people dont want to shell out 5k
    Reply