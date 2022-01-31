AMD's Athlon Gold Pro 4150GE Surfaces to Tackle Low-End Segment

AMD has largely abandoned the budget CPU segment, but it's beginning to look like that could change soon with the emergence of its yet-to-be-announced Athlon Gold Pro 4150GE 'Renoir' APUs. A new benchmark result has emerged that indicates the 4150GE's official launch is approaching. AMD's Pro variants are traditionally aimed at entry-level business and enterprise PCs, but AMD also releases non-Pro models for the retail market. That means the company could soon address the lower end of the market (sub-$200) that it has abandoned with its recent product lineups.

When AMD released its codenamed Renoir and Cezanne APUs based on its Zen 2 and Zen 3 microarchitecture in 2020 and 2021, respectively, it didn't try to address the lower end of the market with those parts. The company was in a particularly good competitive position (and still is), so it prioritized the production of higher-end models Ryzen-branded models to bolster its earnings and profitability. But as competition on the desktop market is heating up, the company seems to be getting ready to launch its cheaper Athlon Gold-badged Renoir products.

@Tum_Apisak has found the first CPU-Z benchmark for AMD's upcoming Athlon Gold Pro 4150GE processor. The CPU is based on the Renoir design and features four cores operating at up to 3800 MHz, a 4MB L3 cache, and a built-in Radeon Vega GPU with 320 stream processors. Based on the CPU-Z benchmark, the part scores 460 single-thread points and 1785 multi-thread points, which is competitive with Intel's Core i3-10100F and the i3-9100F.

(Image credit: Twitter: @ExecuFix)

The chip will be compatible with AM4 motherboards (assuming it has the right BIOS). Meanwhile, like all AMD Pro APUs and CPUs, the Athlon Gold Pro 4150GE will support all of AMD's enterprise-grade security, reliability, and manageability features, so the part will sell at a relative premium compared to standard chips.

The CPU-Z entry isn't the only evidence that the Athlon Gold Pro 4150GE is incoming. A couple of weeks ago, prolific leaker @ExecuFix published an image of the processor, indicating the chips are indeed floating around at PC makers and/or distributors.