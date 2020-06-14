Trending

AMD B550 Motherboards Now Available For Preorder Starting at $115

Time to break your piggy bank.

B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax

B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax (Image credit: ASRock)

AMD's B550 motherboards are officially due on June 16, however, you can start to preorder them at major retailers. With AMD previously stating that over 60 designs were in development, Newegg's listings are just a partial portion of a bigger list of motherboards that you can expect when launch date comes.

Newegg has posted 25 different AMD B550 motherboards, spanning from big-name vendors, such as Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte and MSI. The plethora of offerings include form factors that start from mini-ITX to the conventional ATX sizes. There are RGB-infested motherboards as well as more discrete options. 

In regards to pricing, the accessible B550 models cost $114.99 with the high-end B550 models topping out at $299.99, which steps dangerously into X570 pricing territory. For a bit of context, budget X570 motherboards start at $159.99 so it would worthwhile to give X570 a look if the B550 motherboard that you have in mind surpasses that price point.

AMD B550 Motherboard Pricing

ModelPricingForm FactorPower Delivery SubsystemMemory Slots / CapacityPCIe x16 SlotsSATA PortsM.2 SlotsEthernetWi-Fi
ASRock B550 Taichi$299.99ATX16 Phases4 / 128GB3821 (2.5G)WiFi 802.11ax
Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master$279.99ATX16 Phases4 / 128GB3621 (2.5G)WiFi 802.11ax
Asus ROG Strix B550-E Gaming$279.99ATX16 Phases4 / 128GB3621 (2.5G)WiFi 802.11ax
Asus ROG Strix B550-I Gaming$229.99Mini-ITX8 Phases2 / 64GB1421 (2.5G)WiFi 802.11ax
ASRock Phantom Gaming B550 PG Velocita$219.99ATX14 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (2.5G)No
Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi)$209.99ATX14 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (2.5G)WiFi 802.11ax
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax$199.99Mini-ITX8 Phases2 / 64GB1421 (2.5G)WiFi 802.11ax
Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming$189.99ATX14 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (2.5G)No
Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC$189.99ATX12 Phases4 / 128GB3621 (2.5G)WiFi 802.11ax
ASRock B550 Extreme4$184.99ATX14 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (2.5G)No
Asus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus WiFi$179.99microATX10 Phases4 / 128GB2421 (2.5G)WiFi 802.11ax
ASRock B550 Steel Legend$179.99ATX14 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (2.5G)No
Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro$179.99ATX12 Phases4 / 128GB3621 (2.5G)No
MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk$179.99ATX12 Phases4 / 128GB2622 ( 2.5G & 1G)No
Asus TUF Gaming B550-Plus$169.99ATX10 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (2.5G)No
MSI MAG B550M Mortar WiFi$169.99microATX10 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (2.5G)WiFi 802.11ax
MSI MAG B550M Mortar$159.99microATX10 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (2.5G)No
Asus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus$159.99microATX10 Phases4 / 128GB2421 (2.5G)No
Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite$159.99ATX12 Phases4 / 128GB3421 (2.5G)No
ASRock B550M Steel Legend$154.99microATX10 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (2.5G)No
Asus Prime B550M-A WiFi$149.99microATX8 Phases4 / 128GB1421 (1G)WiFi 802.11ax
ASRock B550 Pro4$134.99ATX8 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (1G)No
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac$124.99ATX8 Phases4 / 128GB2421 (1G)WiFi 802.11ac
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4$114.99ATX8 Phases4 / 128GB2421 (1G)No
ASRock B550M Pro4$114.99microATX8 Phases4 / 128GB2621 (1G)No

Not that it's a contest, but ASRock sells the most expensive B550 motherboard at Newegg's online store. The B550 Taichi, which comes in at $299.99, boasts a power delivery subsystem that features a 16-phase design. The B550 motherboard provides four DDR4 memory slots for up to 128GB of memory and three PCIe x16 slots to setup a three-way CrossFire configuration.

ASRock's over-engineered B550 motherboard sports eight SATA III ports and two M.2 ports for storage. You also get to take advantage of 2.5G Ethernet networking and WiFi 802.11ax  and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity as well.

Mini-ITX options arrive in form of the Asus ROG Strix B550-I Gaming and ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax that carry price tags of $229.99 and $199.99, respectively. Given the reduce landscape, both motherboards share similar characteristics. You receive a 8-phase power delivery subsystem, two DDR4 memory slots for uo to 64GB and a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot.

The pair of mini-ITX motherboards supply four SATA III ports and two M.2 slots for storage. In addition to the 2.5G Ethernet port, they also boast a combination of WiFi 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.1.

When it comes to entry-level models, Newegg sells the ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 and ASRock B550M Pro4 for $114.99 each. The first comes in an ATX form factor, while the latter is a microATX motherboard. Both equally leverage a 8-phase power delivery system, four DDR4 memory slots, two PCIe x16 slots and Gigabit Ethernet networking. The two ASRock B550 motherboard are equipped with two M.2 ports, but the B550M Pro4 does come with two additional SATA III ports, increasing the total to six.

Don't be despaired if you didn't find a B550 motherboard that satisfies your needs and/or budget. More B550 offerings should be on the way.

