AMD and Nvidia's Latest Drivers Add Support for 'Battlefield 1,' 'Civ VI,' 'Titanfall 2,' and VR Games

AMD and Nvidia typically release updated drivers with support for a specific game, but the newest drivers extend well beyond a single title. Both manufacturers added support for Battlefield 1, Civilization VI, Titanfall 2, the early-access version of Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, and Eagle Flight VR to their drivers. AMD's new driver is called the Crimson Edition 16.10.2, whereas the green team’s driver number is 375.57, and it's WHQL-certified.

AMD Fixed Issues:

- Fan speed may sometimes remain elevated on select Radeon RX 400 series graphics products even when an application has been exited.- Eyefinity group settings may not be retained after driver upgrade when using AMD CrossFire configurations.- "Gears of War 4" may experience an application hang when using select high resolution and quality configurations in some specific game maps.- DirectX 12 content may be unable to launch on some older CPUs that do not support popcnt instruction.- "Battlefield 1" AMD CrossFire profile updates for game launch.

AMD’s newest driver is available on AMD's website. It was released just in time for Civilization VI, the latest installment in Sid Meier's classic turn-based strategy series, which brings some changes to the Civilization formula that might surprise experienced players. Other titles, like Titanfall 2, haven't yet been released.

Nvidia Fixed Issues:

- [SLI, Geforce GTX 980M] "Mirror's Edge Catalyst" flickers on Ansel UI when image moved with mouse pointer.- [372.54] Corruption in "Overwatch" decals.- [372.90] System crashes and signal lost when refresh rate changed from 144 Hz to 240 Hz on BenQ ZOWIE monitors.- [GeForce GTX 650] Dots on all the characters in Grand Theft Auto 5.

This driver is now available from Nvidia's website. It can also be downloaded via GeForce Experience, a new interface for driver update and game optimization software that automatically updates Nvidia's drivers to their latest versions as they become available.