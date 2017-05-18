AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.5.2 Increases 'Prey' Performance, Reportedly Fixes 'Nier: Automata' Crash

A new driver will be available for AMD GPU users later today. Version 17.5.2 of the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition increases performance for Arkane Studios’ Prey, and it also fixes a few issues on other PC titles.

According to AMD, the new driver has an increased performance of up to 4.5% in Prey when used on a Radeon RX 580 GPU with the previous driver (version 17.5.1). If you’re playing Forza Horizon 3 with an AMD GPU, the driver also reduces load times for maps and launches. Nier: Automata fans can also rejoice as the driver purportedly fixes the issue of the game crashing after a short period of time.



The driver also helps solve an issue for the Radeon RX 550 GPU, which would trigger a system hang when the GPU when into a sleep or hibernate mode. There's also a fixed issue for those with multi-GPU setups so that primary display adapter is now enabled in your Radon Settings page "while driving a display from the linked adapter."



As always, you can download the driver (when it’s available) from AMD’s download page. We’ll also update the story with the release notes when the driver download is live.