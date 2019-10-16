AMD Inadvertently Reveals Ryzen 7 3750X 105W CPU

AMD's latest Product Master guide reveals a never-before-seen Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) processor. The chipmaker lists the previously unknown chip as the Ryzen 7 3750X.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series (Image credit: AMD)

Despite being mentioned in an official AMD document, there is no assurance that the Ryzen 7 3750X will go beyond the drawing board. Honestly, AMD already has a pretty diverse Ryzen desktop portfolio, and we can't see how the Ryzen 7 3750X would fit into the product stack. The name alone suggests the chip will likely slot in between the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X. The problem is that only a strand of hair separates both Ryzen 7 models, so there isn't much room for another chip.

The Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X come equipped with eight cores and 16 threads. Since the Ryzen 7 3750X sports the Ryzen 7 moniker, the processor would likely retain the same core and thread count.

Model SEP (USD) Cores / Threads TDP Base / Boost Frequency (GHz) L3 Cache PCIe 4.0 Lanes Ryzen 7 3800X $399 8 / 16 105W 3.9 / 4.5 32 24 Ryzen 7 3750X ? 8 / 16 105W ? ? 24 Ryzen 7 3700X $329 8 / 16 65W 3.6 / 4.4 32 24

The Ryzen 7 3700X adheres to a 65W TDP (thermal design power) and has a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.4 GHz boost clock. The Ryzen 7 3800X, on the other hand, is rated for 105W and has more room to stretch its legs. It features a 3.9 GHz base clock and 4.5 GHz boost clock.

With those specifications in mind, the Ryzen 7 3750X could be leftover chips that didn't make qualifications for a Ryzen 7 3800X but are still superior over the Ryzen 7 3700X. With TSMC's rumored struggles with 7nm orders, AMD is probably eager to maximize its margins on every single chip it can get.

Technically, the Ryzen 7 3750X could squeeze between its counterparts. There's a 300 MHz and 100 MHz gap in between the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X base and boost clocks, respectively. The Ryzen 7 3750X seemingly rocks a 105W TDP, so it should be faster than the Ryzen 7 3700X. In regards to pricing, the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X have a $329 and $399 MSRP, respectively. That's a $70 difference, so AMD could push the Ryzen 7 3750X into the stack if the chipmaker really wants to.

Of course, there's also the rumor that the Ryzen 7 3750X might have two Core Complex Die (CCD), which could result in a higher amount of cache. However, we're not sure how much of an impact 64MB of L3 cache would have on an octa-core part.

As we've learned from the Ryzen 5 3500X, AMD could well offer the Ryzen 7 3750X for a selected region or a specific customer. We must bear in mind that AMD also produces custom processors for its clients. In either case, we shouldn't get our hopes up. Nevertheless, we'll keep our eyes open to see if the Ryzen 7 3750X comes to life.