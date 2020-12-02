AMD's Lisa Su to Give Virtual Keynote at CES 2021 on January 12

Update, Dec. 2, 10:41 a.m.: AMD has confirmed the date and time. Dr. Lisa Su's CES 2021 keynote will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

AMD is back on the virtual stage! Join AMD CEO @LisaSu for our #CES2021 keynote on Tuesday, January 12.December 2, 2020

Original story continues below.



Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, will give a keynote speech at an all-digital CES 2021, AMD and the Consumer Technology Association announced today.



Su's presentation will focus on the company's "vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions," which suggests we will see some CPU and GPU news.



This isn't Su's first time on the CES stage: She also made a keynote at the Las Vegas-based show in 2019. Next year, however, her keynote will be online, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Verizon chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg is also scheduled to make a keynote speech at CES 2021, and there will likely be more. There were eight CES keynotes in 2020.



Yesterday, it was also announced that Su will receive the Robert N. Noyce Award, the highest honor given by the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade and lobbying group for the semiconductor industry in the U.S.