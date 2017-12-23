AMD’s Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 17.12.2 Driver Out Now

If you own a Radeon-based video card, you should head on over to AMD's website and download the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 17.12.2 driver. These drivers fix a number of issues, including heavy flickering while playing Ark Survival Evolved, graphics corruption playing Star Wars: Battlefront II, missing Radeon Settings Video tab after rebooting, incorrect GPU Display scaling, stuttering during Netflix playback, and more.

Issues that have yet to be resolved include, but are not limited to, system hangs when enabling CrossFire with three or more GPUs, system crashes when playing Rise of the Tomb Raider, and systems hanging when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. Currently, the only workaround is to disable CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads. See the list below for a complete rundown of resolved / known issues:

Resolved Issues

Radeon Settings Video tab may disappear on some hybrid graphics system configurations after a reboot

AMD XConnect Technology enabled system configurations may experience an intermittent system hang on hot plug.

GPU Display scaling may fail to enable when desktop resolution is set very low.

Region recording in Radeon ReLive will continue to record when the region window is closed.

3x1 display configurations may experience instability during Eyefinity creation or during gaming.

Ark Survival Evolved may experience heavy flickering or corruption when enabling the performance metrics overlay in Windows 7.

A black screen may be experienced when running full screen games on the Samsung CF791 Radeon FreeSync enabled display.

Netflix playback in a browser or via UWP application may experience stutter.

Radeon Overlay performance metrics may appear and disappear intermittently during updates.

Color Temperature controls may change colors on the incorrect display when using the reset option.

Star Wars: Battlefront II may experience graphical corruption in some areas of the game.

Known Issues

Radeon Settings may experience a hang when enabling AMD CrossFire with three or more graphics products.

Trimming videos may fail to create a thumbnail if the video contains non-English characters.

Flickering may be observed on the performance metrics overlay when Enhanced Sync is enabled on some Radeon FreeSync connected displays.

Performance Metrics Overlay may hang if enabled when cycling display power off and on.

The "Reset" function in Radeon Settings for Display, ReLive, and Video may not work as intended when using Radeon Settings in certain regional languages.

Radeon WattMan may intermittently fail to load profiles for Radeon RX Vega on the global Radeon Wattman page.

Rise of the Tomb Raider may experience an intermittent application hang during gameplay.

A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.

The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.

It should be noted that the AMD Radeon RX Vega, Radeon RX 500 and 400 series, and R9 Fury AMD Radeon Pro Duo are only supported by Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition on Windows 7/10 64-bit.



Full release notes on the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 17.12.2 drivers can be found here.