AMD Radeon RX 6000 Laptops: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now

Though not as common as Nvidia GTX or RTX cards, AMD's latest Radeon RX 6000 mobile GPUs offer strong performance. The top of the range 6800M features 12GB GDDR6 video memory and a 145W TGP. Not only that, but AMD claims it can even outperform the RTX 3080 in some situations — reportedly delivering a 1.7x improvement in Resident Evil Village.

Taking on the RTX 3060 is the Radeon RX 6600M, which packs 8GB GDDR6 and a TGP up to 100W, whereas the 6700M hits that sweet middle spot with 10GB video memory and 135W TGP. AMD has also claimed the latter is capable of hitting 100 FPS while gaming at 1440p

In terms of what laptops there are to buy with Radeon graphics, this list is significantly shorter than all the RTX 3080 laptops you can buy right now . But stock also seems to be a little more consistent for certain Radeon options, whereas Nvidia models can fluctuate.

If you’re looking for an all-AMD portable gaming rig, these are the options that are either currently available or coming soon. For more choices across CPUs and GPUs, check out our best gaming laptops list.

Asus AMD Radeon RX 6000 Laptops

Asus offers the AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU as an option on two different systems: the ROG Strix G15 and G17 Advantage Editions. The 17-inch big brother is phenomenally hard to find, but the G15 is readily available with ship dates of between 5-7 days from purchase.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: $1,649.99 at Best Buy

This configuration packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Radeon RX 6800M graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Up top, the 15.6-inch FHD display sports a 100% sRGB color gamut and 300 Hz refresh rate. All of this (and a vapor chamber for improved thermal performance) is packed into a slim, lightweight chassis at 1-inch thin and 5.29 pounds.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition: Not available yet

Essentially the same as above, but with a bigger 17.3-inch WQHD display. The AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU sports 12GB GDDR6 video memory, you get a webcam included in the box that’s capable of doing 1080p 60FPS video (great for streaming), and you get all the I/O you need to plug this into your home setup. Once a retailer starts stocking this model, we will update the page, so watch this space!

HP AMD Radeon RX 6000 Laptops

There's just one model from HP, but its size and configuration hits a crowd that no other option on this list really does. The 16-inch Omen offers a healthy amount of gaming power and a cost below $1,500 too.

HP Omen 16: $1,479 at Best Buy

HP’s Omen 16 comes armed with an AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU, paired with a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This power keeps games at their most fluid on the 16.1-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, while the speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen deliver immersive audio too. Completing the package is a restrained sleek hardware design, patented Tempest cooling technology featuring a 5-way airflow system and a built-in webcam.View Deal

MSI AMD Radeon RX 6000 Laptops

There are three models coming very soon from MSI. That’s what press releases say, at least. Right now, MSI’s Alpha 15, Alpha 17 and Delta 15 Advantage Editions are set to launch this month and once these do go on sale, we will add links to buy them right here. No word on cost at the moment, but given the similar specs to the HP Omen 16, it’s fair to expect they will be priced competitively.

MSI Alpha 15: Not available yet

Packing AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics and a Ryzen 5000 H-series CPU, MSI’s Alpha 15 is set to be a powerful portable gaming rig. Alongside this, RAM can be configured up to 64GB and there are two NVMe SSD slots, which indicates you’ll be able to stuff this full of storage.View Deal

MSI Alpha 17: Not available yet

The 17-inch model doesn’t even have a product page on MSI’s website, so we’re getting information from the company news page . As you can see, the Alpha 17 sports virtually identical specs, except for the bigger FHD, which offers the same 144Hz refresh rate as its 15-inch sibling.