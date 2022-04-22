AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Performance Leaked Via GFXBench

An AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT has been spotted in the GFXBench online results database by Twitter-based tech treasure hunter Komachi. We dug around and found a worthy comparison, pitting the unreleased Radeon RX 6750 XT against the widely known and well reviewed RX 6700 XT.



Before we go on, it's worth mentioning that GFXBench tends to be relatively useless as a tool for weighing up and comparing PC graphics hardware. It's more of a mobile GPU benchmark, as evidenced by its cross-platform compatibility, and doesn't scale well with the highest end PC graphics cards. Also, so far there's only one test done of the RX 6750 XT, the Aztec Ruins High Tier test. And of course, this is an early test run using potentially early hardware and drivers, so the RX 6750 XT result isn't likely to be representative.



With the above provisos laid out, this is still an interesting benchmark result, as it is the first we have seen from the purported AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT. That indicates the GPU will likely rear its head in the not-too-distant future (probably early May).

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is just 1.0% faster in the offscreen test Aztec Ruins High AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Onscreen 21,489 frames (334.2 fps) 9,480 frames (147.4 fps) Offscreen 23,286 frames (362.2 fps) 23,565 frames (366.5 fps)

The result we see in the Aztec Ruins High offscreen test is that the revamped graphics card is just 1% faster than its predecessor. As we said, GFXBench, and in particular the older Aztec Ruins test, doesn't tend to scale well with faster PC GPUs. Given that the only rumored change is the transition from 12GB of GDDR6 memory at 16Gbps to faster 18Gbps memory, we wouldn't expect Aztec Ruins to be particularly useful.



If you are perturbed by the Aztec Ruins High "onscreen" results being worse on the new sample, please don't be. The onscreen test uses the Windows desktop resolution, which may have been 4K on the RX 6750 XT system and only 1080p on the RX 6700 XT test. The whole point of GFXBench offscreen test is to assess the rendering power of the GPU without worrying about the display resolution.



The AMD RDNA 2 refreshed graphics card lineup hasn't officially launched yet, so grains of salt are still in order. The last bit of news we had about them came from some absurdly expensive retail listings. A French retailer has listed pricing for custom Sapphire Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT models.

A few days earlier we had evidence of PowerColor preparing a Red Devil Radeon RX 6750 XT. In theory, the faster memory on this revamped RX 6700 XT should provide 12.5% greater memory bandwidth, but only thorough benchmarking with actual games will tell the full story of how performance has changed.