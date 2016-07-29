Trending

AMD Details Remaining Polaris Cards: RX 470, RX 460 Releases Imminent

By

AMD recently launched its first Polaris GPU, the RX 480, which brought VR level performance to the $200+ price point. Now that the first Polaris launch is out of the way, AMD is gearing up to release the RX 480’s little brothers.

AMD CEO Lisa Su revealed the existence of the RX 470 and RX 460 on June 13, but aside from announcing that the RX 470 is perfect for 1080p gaming and that the RX 460 is designed for e-sports gaming with a 75W TDP, we weren’t told much.

During the announcement, Su held the two cards up in the air. We noticed that the RX 460 seems to be a single slot solution. We also noticed that the RX 470 has a single power connector and speculated that the card would have a 150W TDP or less. AMD is now talking about the real details of these cards, and the specs line up with what we had expected.

The upcoming Polaris GPUs will be even more affordable than the RX 480, which delivers impressive value for the money. AMD’s first Polaris cards are meant for the segment of gamers who spend less than $300 on their graphics cards. The RX 480 covers the gamer with over $200 to spend. For those on an even tighter budget, the RX 460 and RX 470 give gamers more performance than they’ve ever had for the money. AMD’s RX 460 and RX 470 cards bring the same technologies as the RX 480, including DX 12, Vulkan, HEVC, H.264, VP9, and High-Dynamic Range.

If you do your gaming on a 1080p panel, which many of us still do, then the RX 470 is meant for you. AMD said the card can handle demanding AAA games such as Far Cry Primal, The Witcher 3 and Project Cars with high or ultra settings and deliver upwards of 60 fps. The RX 470 operates at 960 MHz and boosts to 1,206 MHz and features 2,048 stream processors, 128 texture units, and 32 ROPs. AMD equipped the RX 470 with 4GB of 6.6Gbps GDDR5 operating on a 256-bit memory bus. We're not sure if there's a 6-pin or an 8-pin PCIe power plug on the card, but it has a TDP of 120W, so we expect to see a 6-pin plug.

If you’re interested in playing the hottest esports titles, such as DOTA 2, Overwatch and Rocket League more than the latest AAA games, you can save yourself a bit of money with the RX 460. AMD is positioning this card for esports players, and unlike last year when the focus was on attaining 60 fps for these titles, AMD said the RX 460 can handle these games with upwards of 90 fps. The RX 460 features a much smaller GPU that employs 896 Stream processors, 56 texture units, and 16 ROPs. The RX 460 will be offered in 2GB and 4GB variants. Both options feature 7Gbps memory and a 128-bit memory bus. What the RX 460 lacks in processor cores it makes up for in power savings. The card doesn't have an auxiliary power plug; it draws all of its sub-75 W TDP from the PCIe slot.

We expected the RX 460 to be a single slow card, but we were mistaken. The RX 460 features a single slot bracket, but the cooler is taller than single slot spacing allows.

AMD hasn’t revealed the actual price tags for the RX 460 and RX 470, but it’s clear that they will both be less than $200 and likely not under $100. We won’t be waiting much longer to find out, though; AMD said that RX 470 availability is “expected” on August 4. The RX 460 is “expected” to launch the following Monday, on August 8.

RX 480RX 470RX 460
GCN Architecture4thGeneration4thGeneration4thGeneration
Compute Units36 CUs32 CUs14 CUs
Stream Processors23042048896
Clock Speeds (Boost / Base)1266 / 1120 MHz1206 / 926 MHz1200 / 1090 MHz
Peak Performance5.8 TFLOPsUp to 4.9 TFLOPsUp to 2.2 TFLOPS
Memory Size4GB / 8GB GDDR54GB GDDR52GB / 4GB GDDR5
Memory Speed (Effective)+7.0 Gbps6.6 Gbps7 Gbps
Texture Units14412856
Peak Texture Fill-Rate182.3 GT/s154.4 GT/s57.6 GT/s
ROPs323216
Peak Pixel Fill-Rate40.5 GP/s38.6 GP/s19.2 GP/s
Memory Bandwidth+224 GB/s211 GB/s112 GB/s
Memory Interface256 bit256 bit128 bit
Memory TypeGDDR5GDDR5GDDR5
Typical Board Power150W120W<75W
AMD FreeSync™ TechnologyYesYesYes
HDMIVersion 2.0Version 2.0Version 2.0
DisplayPort Version1.3 HBR / 1.4 HDR Ready1.3 HBR / 1.4 HDR Ready1.3 HBR / 1.4 HDR Ready
20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • outlw6669 29 July 2016 06:05
    Really looking forward to a RX 470 for my HTPC build.
    The expected price, performance and peak power draw match up nicely for my requirements.
    I just hope that AMD fixes their Windows 10 idle power bug soon; with the promised 5w+ reduction in idle power with the fixed drivers, it should nearly match the GTX 10xx's excellent idle characteristics.
    Reply
  • Herr_Koos 29 July 2016 06:59
    "We expected the RX 460 to be a single slow card, but we were mistaken".

    So it's fast, then!
    Reply
  • Onus 29 July 2016 12:33
    Hopefully we will get a half-height single-slot RX 460; at around $100-$120; I'd scarf one right up. As far as I know, the most powerful card available in that small form factor is the GT740, which isn't quite enough.
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 29 July 2016 12:36
    18351671 said:
    Hopefully we will get a half-height single-slot RX 460; at around $100-$120; I'd scarf one right up. As far as I know, the most powerful card available in that small form factor is the GT740, which isn't quite enough.

    Gigabyte makes a 750ti half height card.
    This would certainly be better, though.

    Reply
  • Onus 29 July 2016 12:42
    Yes, but it's a double-slot. I need a single-slot card for my BP655, a mITX case.
    Reply
  • Neoku 29 July 2016 12:44
    RX 460 is overpriced
    Reply
  • Onus 29 July 2016 12:55
    What actual price data have you seen for the RX 460?
    Reply
  • pjc6281 29 July 2016 12:59
    When is the 490 coming out?
    Reply
  • cknobman 29 July 2016 13:22
    The RX 470 looks like a very compelling option.

    5 TFLOPS of performance for dirt cheap!
    Reply
  • InvalidError 29 July 2016 13:32
    If the RX-460 ships with two cores already disabled, what is Polaris 11 with all cores enabled going to ship as? It isn't as if the RX-460 needed the handicap since a fully enabled one would still be over 30% slower than the RX-470 for less than 30% cheaper.

    Did AMD intend the RX-460 to have 16 cores and ended up having to axe two to shoehorn it into the sub-75W power budget?
    Reply