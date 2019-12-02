AMD Ryzen 3 3250U APU Benchmarked Ahead of Release

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

An unreleased APU from AMD has been spotted on Geekbench. The chip in question is the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, with the U denoting that it is for mobile devices.

AMD has already launched the Ryzen 3 3200U, part of the chipmaker's Picasso family. The 12nm APU comes wielding Zen+ CPU cores and Vega 3 graphics. Judging by the specifications listed on Geekbench, the 3250U is very similar to the 3200U.

AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs. AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Specs

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost (GHz) L1 Cache (KB) L2 Cache (MB) L3 Cache (MB) GPU GPU Cores GPU Clock (MHz) TDP (W) AMD Ryzen 5 3250U 2 / 4 2.60 / 3.47 192 1 4 Radeon Vega 3 3 1,200 ? AMD Ryzen 5 3200U 2 / 4 2.60 / 3.50 192 1 4 Radeon Vega 3 3 1,200 15

*Specifications for the Ryzen 5 3250U are not confirmed.

The Ryzen 5 3250U reportedly uses the same dual-core, four-thread configuration and runs with a 2.6 GHz base clock speed. The chip appears to have a 30 MHz lower boost clock, but that could be a detection error on Geekbench's part. Additionally, the AMD Family 23 Model 24 Stepping 1 processor ID confirms the Ryzen 3 3250's usage of the Picasso architecture.



Let's not forget that AMD also produces custom solutions for some of its partners. The Ryzen 3 3250U could either be a new SKU or a custom-made APU for a big-name PC vendor.

As for the cache, the Ryzen 5 3250U is equipped with 192KB of L1 cache, 1MB of L2 cache and 4MB of L3 cache. There are no surprises there. The APU once again features Radeon Vega 3 graphics, meaning it has three Computes Units (CUs) clocked up to 1,200 MHz.

Geekbench 4 might not be the best tool for comparing two processors, but one listing comparing two PCs shows the Ryzen 3 3250U performing 3% and 1.3% faster than the Ryzen 3 3200U at single-and multi-core workloads, respectively. However, both systems were running with different memory and different versions of Geekbench 4, so the actual difference might be smaller or even non-existent.