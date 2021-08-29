AMD's Ryzen 5000 HS-Series Creator Edition CPUs Boast 400 MHz Higher Base Clocks

Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) processors are already among some of the best CPUs for laptops. Nonetheless, the chipmaker has secretly prepared two HS-series chips for ultra-thin devices.

Lenovo's product pages for the Yoga Slim 7 Pro (via momomo_us) revealed the unannounced Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition processors. Previously, only Asus had access to the HS-series parts. However, it would seem that AMD has granted Lenovo the same privilege, but to the Creator Edition chips, which are even faster than their "HS" counterparts.

The Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition retain the same eight-core, 16-thread configuration with 16MB of L3 cache. The processors come etched on TSMC's 7nm manufacturing process with the formidable Zen 3 cores that bring substantial IPC uplifts to the mobile space. Although the Creator Edition models arrive with improved clock speeds, we surmise that they should still adhere to the 35W envelope since they carry the "HS" designation. However, Lenovo's product sheets don't confirm our suspicion.

Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 9 5900HS Creator Edition 8 / 16 3.3 / 4.6 16 35 Ryzen 9 5900HS 8 / 16 3.0 / 4.6 16 35 Ryzen 7 5800H 8 / 16 3.2 / 4.4 16 45 Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition 8 / 16 3.2 / 4.4 16 35 Ryzen 7 5800HS 8 / 16 2.8 / 4.4 16 35

Both the Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition processors have the same boost clocks as their counterparts. That's 4.6 GHz for the former and 4.4 GHz for the latter. The clock speed improvements are applied to the base clocks.

The Ryzen 9 5900HS Creator Edition has a 3.3 GHz base clock, 300 MHz higher than the regular Ryzen 9 5900HS. So we're looking at a 10% increase.

The Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition, on the other hand, brings a major upgrade over the Ryzen 7 5800HS. The new SKU has 3.2 GHz as opposed to the 2.8 GHz on the Ryzen 7 5800HS. The 400 MHz higher base clock represents a 14% uplift. Essentially, the Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition is a Ryzen 7 5800H with a 10W lower TDP.

Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7 Pro targets content creators, so the laptops don't feature the best discrete graphics. Instead, Lenovo opted to roll with Nvidia's GeForce MX450 graphics card, which has proven to offer GeForce GTX 1050 mobile-like performance. The manufacturer also outfitted the devices with 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 memory and PCIe 3.0 SSD storage options up to 1TB.

The specification sheet reveals a plethora of Yoga Slim 7 Pro SKUs for Europe and Asia. However, it remains to be seen whether the Yoga Slim 7 Pro will make its way to the U.S. market. More importantly, we'll have to wait and see whether the Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition are available outside of Lenovo's devices.