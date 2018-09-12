Trending

macOS Mojave Coming This Month

By

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's macOS Mojave got a release date in a last-minute announcement at Apple's press event in Cupertino, Calif. today. The updated operating system will be available on Sept. 24.

Mojave, which is now in beta, introduces Dark Mode to macOS and will have themes for several Mac apps, including Mail, Photos and Messages. It also offers Stacks, which auto-sorts files to keep your desktop clean. Additionally, it will use some of the first apps on UIKit, with desktop versions of News, Stocks Home and Voice Memo from iOS.

macOS Mojave will work on MacBooks from 2015 or later, MacBook Air models from mid-2012 and on, MacBook Pros from mid-2012 and later, as well as Mac Minis and iMacs starting from late 2012, all iMac Pros and several different versions of the Mac Pro from as far back as 2010.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mihen 13 September 2018 01:04
    Oh my, Dark Mode. How exciting. It's nostalgic like being excited for Dark Mode in 2005.
    Reply
  • DGurney 13 September 2018 06:37
    "Dark mode," how pathetic. Every other GUI has let users set up their own system-wide color schemes since the early '90s, but the vaunted Mac UI has forced dumb inverse video on every user for 30 years.

    Now they've hard-coded ONE alternative color scheme. Whoop dee doo. Windows 3.1 still kicks Apple's ass in GUI color management.
    Reply
  • eye4bear 13 September 2018 15:21
    Since MacOS is a cousin of Linux, and I have had a dark theme for a couple of years on both of my Linux computers so it is very unclear to me what took Apple so long. Actually surprised that Apple did not claim they invented it...lol. Apple is actually a day late and a dollar short yet the "sheep" kept paying extra for last years tech.
    Reply
  • shpankey 13 September 2018 16:14
    It's only a 2nd cousin, on its sisters side.
    Reply
  • photoew 13 September 2018 16:46
    Holy smokes, what clue-impaired comments. Windows 10 hasn't even caught up to Mojave in terms of a properly done dark mode. As a graphics pro, I can can to Apple it's about time. The rest? Catch up already and stop pretending Apple is behind, because you only expose your own ignorance.
    Reply
  • mihen 14 September 2018 04:51
    Right now I am running Windows 10 in hot pink mode.
    Reply
  • shpankey 14 September 2018 11:02
    21317443 said:
    Holy smokes, what clue-impaired comments. Windows 10 hasn't even caught up to Mojave in terms of a properly done dark mode. As a graphics pro, I can can to Apple it's about time. The rest? Catch up already and stop pretending Apple is behind, because you only expose your own ignorance.

    Reply
  • Ziggiesden 14 September 2018 13:00
    MIHEN - That's spanking good! Poor Apple users, it's so sad. All the poorer for the prices they pay and what's the other thing? Ah, yes. Brainwashing.
    Reply