macOS Mojave Coming This Month

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's macOS Mojave got a release date in a last-minute announcement at Apple's press event in Cupertino, Calif. today. The updated operating system will be available on Sept. 24.

Mojave, which is now in beta, introduces Dark Mode to macOS and will have themes for several Mac apps, including Mail, Photos and Messages. It also offers Stacks, which auto-sorts files to keep your desktop clean. Additionally, it will use some of the first apps on UIKit, with desktop versions of News, Stocks Home and Voice Memo from iOS.

macOS Mojave will work on MacBooks from 2015 or later, MacBook Air models from mid-2012 and on, MacBook Pros from mid-2012 and later, as well as Mac Minis and iMacs starting from late 2012, all iMac Pros and several different versions of the Mac Pro from as far back as 2010.