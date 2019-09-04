Asus’ New StudioBooks Packs Xeon, Quadro RTX

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Asus’s new professional workstation is so pro it put “Pro” in the name twice. The Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro X, which will release later this year, boasts up to an Intel Xeon E-2776M CPU and Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card, paired with up to 128GB of ECC memory. Pricing was not disclosed. The StudopBook Pro One is the first laptop with a Quadro RTX 6000 GPU.

With a custom cooling solution, including a 12V fan rotating at up to 6,000 rotations per minute, Asus claims the StudioBook Pro X can run without throttling. That’s all, the company promises, while running at lower than 39 decibels.

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro X Specs

CPU Intel Xeon E-2776M or Core i7-9750H GPU Up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 RAM Up to 128GB ECC Storage RAID0 Display 17-inch FHD, 16:10, Pantone-calibrated

The display will be the standout for many. The FHD, 17-inch screen fits in a chassis designed for a 15.6-inch display, thanks to tiny “NanoEdge” bezels on each side. This offers a 92% screen-to-body ratio that looked stunning in my brief time with the device. The panel has a 16:10 aspect ratio to fit more content on the screen.

Asus claims that the Pantone-calibrated display will cover 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and will have a Delta-E of less than 1, which points to pro-level color accuracy.

There is another display: Asus’ ScreenPad 2.0, which acts as a second display for Windows apps and a shortcut launcher.

Asus didn’t specify the amount of storage that will be available, but said it will be extra fast. In RAID0, one SSD connects directly to CPU, while the other connects over PCH chip for increased speeds of up to 6 GBps.

The company also noted that the StudioBook has passed military-grade durability testing, including humidity, altitude, vibration and extreme temperature tests.

The machine looks nice in a slate blue design with gold trim. It’s enough to stand out, but not so much as a gaming laptop with aggressive designs. It felt a bit bulky to carry around in a bag but no worse than most other workstations.

In terms of ports, there are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as HDMI, Ethernet, an SD card reader and a few USB Type-A ports.

StudioBook One. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Additionally, the StudioBook Pro One was revealed, which Asus claims to be the most graphically power laptop around thanks to Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 for video editing and data crunching. The CPU, GPU and other heat generating components are in the lid, not the base to allow it to be cool even when in a user's lap. Here are the specs:

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro One Specs

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro One (W590) CPU Intel Core i9-9980HK GPU Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 RAM 32GB DDR4-2666 Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch 4K display, 16:9, Pantone calibrated

The laptop uses what Nvidia's "Ace" reference design with a titanium vapor chamber.

Besides the flagship, Asus announced a full range of laptops, including the ProArt Studio Pro and ProArt StudioBook in both 15 and 17-inch sizes:

Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro 17 W700 Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro 15 W500 Asus ProArt StudioBook 17 H500 Asus ProArt StudioBook 17 H700 CPU Intel Xeon E-2776M or Core i7-9750H Undisclosed Xeon CPU or Core i7-9750H Undisclosed Xeon CPU or Core i7-9750H Intel Xeon E-2776M or Core i7-9750H GPU Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Correction: Ace is Nvidia's reference design. This has been reflected in the article.



