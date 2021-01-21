Asus' Latest AIO Has a Screen Big Enough For Movies

NZXT introduced placing a small LCD panel on an AIO CPU cooler to the market, and people seem to be taking well to it. We also started seeing GPUs with small screens on them, but now, it appears the real winner of this popularity contest will be Asus.

Asus recently showed off a CPU cooler with such a big screen (spotted by @momomo_us), it kind of had us scratching our heads. I mean, just look at the thing... why does a CPU block need a 3.5-inch LCD panel on it?

Cool factor aside, the unit is called the ROG Ryunjin II 240, and it comes in as a successor to the original ROG Ryunjin 240, which had similar styling and a large CPU block, but a much smaller OLED screen.

Chances are this unit will also be based on an Asetek design, and it looks like Asus decided to stick to using Noctua fans on the Ryunjin II, equipping the AIO with two black 120mm Noctua NF-F12 industrialPPC fans.

Not a Lot of Information...

The exact specs are unknown at this time, so we can't comment on which exact fan models they are (for RPM), nor the resolution of the screen, or pump type and speeds. We also don't have any other pictures, but I think we can all imagine quite well what this will look like in a system.

All we know is that this joyfully ridiculous monstrosity is coming, and in all honestly, I'm looking forward to it.