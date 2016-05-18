'Batman: Return To Arkham' Arrives July 26, But Not For PC

After months and months of rumors and speculation, Warner Bros. finally announced that Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City would get a remastered a version for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The two games are bundled together in a new collection called Batman: Return to Arkham.

In addition to the main games, the collection will also feature all downloadable content associated with both titles. Even though Rocksteady was the main development studio for both titles, Warner Bros. hired Virtuos, a Chinese-based studio, to oversee production for the remastered version. Virtuos’ past titles include ports of console games, such as XCOM: Enemy Unknown to tablets and other other HD remasters, most notably, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Vita and most recently, PC.

Name Batman: Return to Arkham Type Third-person action Developer Virtuos Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date July 26, 2016 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One Where To Buy AmazonGameStop

You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on Batman: Return to Arkham. Warner Bros. set the game’s release for July 26. There’s no word on whether Batman: Arkham Origins, which was developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, will get the remastered treatment as well.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.