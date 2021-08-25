Best Buy Restocks 17,000 Nvidia RTX 30 Series GPUs Tomorrow, August 26

Best Buy has received a veritable boatload of Nvidia Ampere graphics cards that you will be able to purchase from tomorrow, August 26. The news comes courtesy of the GPU Restock Monitor Twitter page, which shared the distribution sheet for Best Buy's restock throughout the U.S. If you still haven't made the cut for a new graphics card, even with our Where to Buy guide, this might be your chance.



It's anyone's guess how long the supplies will last after the restock, but considering the state of the GPU market and all the pent-up demand that's still to be satisfied, there's only one real answer - not as long as you hope.

The restock will come in at around 17,000 units of almost all the RTX 30-series graphics cards Nvidia has released to date - including the RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and the unicorn-like RTX 3090. Around 10 through 50 of each graphics card will be made available at each Best Buy location.



Best Buy is Nvidia's partner in distributing their Founder's Edition graphics cards, and the leak does point towards the possibility that this restock is mostly an Nvidia-direct affair. However, Best Buy hasn't officially confirmed the expected availability.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GPU Restock Monitor, via Twitter) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: GPU Restock Monitor, via Twitter)

As has been the unfortunate case in these pandemic times, it's likely that the only way for users to nab one of these graphics cards is to physically go to their Best Buy store of choice and wait for the store to open — the hope here is that you are one of the lucky customers who receives a coupon that guarantees access to one of the in-stock graphics cards. When the coupons are gone, so is your chance at getting a graphics card in this restock.



Best Buy staff should begin handing out these coupons from 7:30 am, with the store opening to the general public at 8 am (local time, depending on the store in question.)

If you do choose to go to a Best buy to finally secure an Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card, you may want to brush up on the available models from both Nvidia and partners. our Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2021 guide can help you with that - and you can even read it through your smartphone while waiting in line.