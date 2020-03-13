Trending

Bitcoin Tanks to 12-Month Low, Recovers Slightly

Volatile as ever

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bitcoin has been on a steady decrease since mid-February, but last night it tanked to a 12-month low at just $3867.09 per Bitcoin. In the middle of February (a mere month ago) one Bitcoin was still worth north of $10,000.

(Image credit: Coindesk)

Following in its footsteps, Ethereum also hit a low, with the 24-hour low figure hitting $101.44, down significantly from its mid-February high of $284.

Despite being supposedly unconnected to the Coronavirus, Crypto markets are seemingly following the trend of other markets in their decline. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is back to trading at $5,255.66 and Ethereum is at $124.63. 

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mdd1963 14 March 2020 04:14
    Kind of humorous in light of the 'Investors flock to Bitcoin to Preserve Wealth' article i read about 4 days ago....

    Quick, move to BitCoin...!

    Annnnd, it's gone. :)
  • Ertik 15 March 2020 02:16
    admin said:
    Markets around the world are crashing, which includes crypto.

    Bitcoin is like using real money to buy gold in a video game
