Colorful Announces GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition, Custom Designs Coming Soon

Colorful announced that its version of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition will debut on March 10. The company also said custom designed GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards will be "coming soon," though it didn't offer any information about how they will distinguish themselves or when they'll debut.

Nvidia revealed the GTX 1080 Ti on February 28. The new design boasts 3,584 CUDA cores and 224 texture units rated at a Boost clock rate of 1,600MHz, which is slightly higher than the Titan X. The company also gave the GTX 1080 Ti 11GB of GDDR5X memory and a 484GBps memory bandwidth.

Some manufacturers were quick to announce their own takes on GTX 1080 Ti. Inno3D revealed two graphics cards with iChill coolers (one with three fans, another with four), and EVGA teased its GTX 1080 Ti product with the iCX cooling technology it developed in response to criticism of the ACX 3.0 cooling used in previous cards. Now it seems that Colorful is also ready to join the fray--in a way--with its own GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition.

Colorful will sell its 1080 ti for the same $700 as Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition when it debuts in a few days. You can learn more about the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition in our "unboxing" of the card.