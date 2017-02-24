Colorful Launches 'Advanced' GTX 1080 With 150MHz Overclock

Colorful revealed its latest and greatest GTX 1080 model, the iGameGTX1080 X-TOP 8G Advanced. The X-TOP 8G Advanced card packs 150MHz factory overclock and a five-heat pipe cooling system.
The card comes the factory with a 1,759MHz base clock, which is 152MHz faster than Nvidia’s Founders Edition GTX 1080. Colorful rated the boost clock at 1,988MHz.
The iGameGTX1080 X-TOP 8G Advanced boasts an oversized cooler with three fans to keep the overclocked GPU temperatures to a minimum. The Silver Shark cooler on Colorful’s top of the line graphics card includes five nickel-plated copper heat pipes and a large pure copper contact surface to transport heat away from the GPU. A central 90mm fan, flanked by two 80mm fans, helps cool the card when needed. The fans feature start-stop technology, which keeps them idle until the GPU reaches 62 degrees. The central fan also features a ring of RGB LEDs.
Colorful equipped the iGameGTX1080 X-Top Advanced with an 8+2 phase digital power supply to help push the card to its limits. The company calls its power phase system iGame Pure Power, or "IPP" for short. The company installed two 8-pin power connectors to ensure the powerful card gets a stable flow of electricity.
Colorful also implemented its Silver Plating Technology on the PCB copper to prevent oxidation, which could damage the card over time.
|Name
|Colorful iGameGTX1080 X-TOP-8G Advanced
|GPU
|GP104
|CUDA Cores
|2,560
|Base Clock
|1,759MHz
|Boost Clock
|1,898MHz
|Memory
|8GB 256-Bit GDDR5 X
|Memory Clock
|10Gbps
|Cooling System
|3x fan
|I/O Display
|3* DisplayPort 1.4, 1* HDMI 2.0b, 1* DVI
|Power Connector
|8+8 pin
Can ya turn the LEDs off ?
Howz this compare OC wise to competition ?
Length ?
Temps ?
We don't have a sample. Just an announcement, so all of those answers are unknown.