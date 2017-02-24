Trending

Colorful Launches 'Advanced' GTX 1080 With 150MHz Overclock

Colorful revealed its latest and greatest GTX 1080 model, the iGameGTX1080 X-TOP 8G Advanced. The X-TOP 8G Advanced card packs 150MHz factory overclock and a five-heat pipe cooling system.

The card comes the factory with a 1,759MHz base clock, which is 152MHz faster than Nvidia’s Founders Edition GTX 1080. Colorful rated the boost clock at 1,988MHz.

The iGameGTX1080 X-TOP 8G Advanced boasts an oversized cooler with three fans to keep the overclocked GPU temperatures to a minimum. The Silver Shark cooler on Colorful’s top of the line graphics card includes five nickel-plated copper heat pipes and a large pure copper contact surface to transport heat away from the GPU. A central 90mm fan, flanked by two 80mm fans, helps cool the card when needed. The fans feature start-stop technology, which keeps them idle until the GPU reaches 62 degrees. The central fan also features a ring of RGB LEDs.

Colorful equipped the iGameGTX1080 X-Top Advanced with an 8+2 phase digital power supply to help push the card to its limits. The company calls its power phase system iGame Pure Power, or "IPP" for short. The company installed two 8-pin power connectors to ensure the powerful card gets a stable flow of electricity.

Colorful also implemented its Silver Plating Technology on the PCB copper to prevent oxidation, which could damage the card over time.

NameColorful iGameGTX1080 X-TOP-8G Advanced
GPUGP104
CUDA Cores2,560
Base Clock1,759MHz
Boost Clock1,898MHz
Memory8GB 256-Bit GDDR5 X
Memory Clock10Gbps
Cooling System3x fan
I/O Display3* DisplayPort 1.4, 1* HDMI 2.0b, 1* DVI
Power Connector8+8 pin
  • JackNaylorPE 26 February 2017 18:50
    Would love to have read ....

    Can ya turn the LEDs off ?
    Howz this compare OC wise to competition ?
    Length ?
    Temps ?
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 26 February 2017 19:27
    19351807 said:
    Would love to have read ....

    Can ya turn the LEDs off ?
    Howz this compare OC wise to competition ?
    Length ?
    Temps ?

    We don't have a sample. Just an announcement, so all of those answers are unknown.

    Reply