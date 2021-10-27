Intel Core i9-12900K Smashes Multiple World Records at 6.8 GHz

After an amazingly long wait, Intel has officially announced the 12th Generation Alder Lake processors, the first heterogeneous mainstream parts that support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. Our resident overclocking guru Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch didn't waste any time in breaking a couple of world records with the new hybrid chips during Intel's livestreamed event.

With the help of a few tanks of liquid nitrogen, Splave pushed the Core i9-12900K to 6.8 GHz on the Golden Cove Perforamnce cores (P-cores), and 5.3 GHz on the Gracemont cores Efficiency cores (E-cores). He also dialed in 5.5 GHz on the ring/cache. For reference, the Core i9-12900K features 5.2 GHz P-core and 3.9 GHz E-core boost clocks. That's a 31% and 36% overclock on the P-and E-cores, respectively.

ASRock's Z690 Aqua OC Edition was Splave's motherboard of choice. The OC Edition is almost a carbon copy of the vanilla Z690 Aqua, except with two fewer DDR5 memory slots. The dual-DIMM design aims to improve memory overclocking. The ASRock Z690 Aqua OC Edition is limited to 500 units. The Core i9-12900K system also included Klevv's DDR5-4800 memory, which was overclocked to DDR5-6200 C34, der8auer's Reaktor 2.0 LN2 pot, and EVGA's SuperNOVA 1600W power supply.

Intel Core i9-12900K World Records

Score Single-Core Multi-Core XTU 2.0 12,765 N/A N/A Geekbench 4 N/A 11,669 93,232 Geekbench 5 N/A 2,740 26,649

Splave set the new single-and multi-core Geekbench 4 and Geekbench 5 world records with the Core i9-12900K at 6.8 GHz/5.3 GHz. For XTU 2.0, however, he had to drop the Golden Cove cores down to 6.7 GHz to achieve enough stability to finish the benchmark run.