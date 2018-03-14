Cougar Releases Panzer Evo Full-Tower Chassis

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The Panzer Evo is the newest addition to Cougar’s chassis offerings. This full tower strikes a balance between distinctive styling and the classy but nondescript all-glass design that has become so popular.

At first glance, it looks like the Panzer Evo is the bigger brother of the recently released Panzer G. Cut tempered-glass panels form the majority of the front, top, and sides of this full-tower chassis. These join to a rugged and industrially styled frame with faux carbon-fibre elements. Two handles can be mounted at the top of the case to make it easier to move. There’s also a fold-out headphone holder at the front. Just like the Panzer G, the Evo comes with three orange LED fans that can be seen through the front glass panel. They leave a great impression, but the look has become really common these past years.

Internally, the Panzer Evo is also just like a larger Panzer G. When it comes to hardware support, there’s room for four 2.5” drives and two 3.5” drives, eight card slots, and clearance for graphics cards up to 390mm in length. The 170mm height ceiling for coolers means that there should be enough space for even the widest custom graphics cards. Of course, being a full tower, the Panzer Evo can support any size of motherboard from ITX to E-ATX.

All that available space also makes for great cooling potential. Three 120m fans come pre-installed at the front, but these can be swapped for 140mm units. Three 120mm or 140mm fans can be installed at the top. One 120mm fan comes pre-installed at the rear, and one 120mm or 140mm fan can be installed on the bottom. Radiators of sizes up to 360mm can be installed on the fans at the front and top of the chassis. The rear and bottom fans can also each accommodate a radiator.

The Panzer Evo goes on sale in North America this month. It’s currently available only in Europe at a price equivalent to $198 USD.