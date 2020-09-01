Watch Cyberpunk 2077 on the RTX 30-Series

At the announcement of Nvidia's new RTX 30-series "Ampere" GPUs, the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, the company showed a new trailer for CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077.

There's nothing in terms of plot or new information, but it shows the game running on an undisclosed GeForce RTX 30-series GPU "with ray tracing and DLSS in stunning 4K at max settings."



The ray tracing features shown in the video include reflections, diffuse illumination, shadows and ambient occlusion.



Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and will come to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.